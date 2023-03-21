Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

Presidential Distinguished Professor and Director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania and author of “The New Climate War” Michael Mann joins Andrea Mitchell to react to a climate report from the United Nations that issues a dire warning to countries to half carbon emissions by 2030 in order to prevent even more devastating long-term effects. “The report says, ‘Look, we didn't make enough progress over the last few years, so we need even larger reductions now.’ We've got to reduce carbon emissions globally by about 60% by 2035 to prevent us from crossing that dangerous threshold,” says Mann. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has recently approved a drilling project in Alaska that will deliver more “dirty fossil fuels to the global market at a time when the International Energy Agency has been very clear: there can be no new fossil fuel infrastructure if we are to remain below that dangerous warming limit.”March 21, 2023