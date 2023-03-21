IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    “We all miss him terribly”: Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

    00:59

  • Jeh Johnson: It’s ‘unprecedented to have a former president protected by Secret Service’ arraigned

    06:29

  • Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

    06:36

  • Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's ‘appalling’ Mariupol trip to Hitler’s 1940 Paris visit

    07:26

  • Rep. Moulton: Veterans have ‘mixed emotions’ on Iraq War anniversary due to its ‘complicated legacy’

    04:32

  • Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel ‘more confident’ and ‘free’

    07:01

  • Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.

    04:35

  • Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

    07:47

  • Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

    06:37

  • Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’

    05:37

  • Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP

    05:55

  • Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as ‘their real estate'

    08:02

  • NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

    02:55

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

    05:09

  • State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’

    11:51

  • Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

    04:54

  • Remembering women’s rights and gender equality trailblazer former Rep. Pat Schroeder

    01:49

  • Rep. Josh Harder: Regulators were 'asleep at the wheel,' should have seen SVB collapse coming

    05:22

  • Sen. Van Hollen: SVB executives’ stock sales should be ‘clawed back’ to ‘keep depositors whole’

    05:16

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

04:07

Presidential Distinguished Professor and Director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media at the University of Pennsylvania and author of “The New Climate War” Michael Mann joins Andrea Mitchell to react to a climate report from the United Nations that issues a dire warning to countries to half carbon emissions by 2030 in order to prevent even more devastating long-term effects. “The report says, ‘Look, we didn't make enough progress over the last few years, so we need even larger reductions now.’ We've got to reduce carbon emissions globally by about 60% by 2035 to prevent us from crossing that dangerous threshold,” says Mann. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has recently approved a drilling project in Alaska that will deliver more “dirty fossil fuels to the global market at a time when the International Energy Agency has been very clear: there can be no new fossil fuel infrastructure if we are to remain below that dangerous warming limit.”March 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    “We all miss him terribly”: Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

    00:59

  • Jeh Johnson: It’s ‘unprecedented to have a former president protected by Secret Service’ arraigned

    06:29

  • Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

    06:36

  • Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's ‘appalling’ Mariupol trip to Hitler’s 1940 Paris visit

    07:26

  • Rep. Moulton: Veterans have ‘mixed emotions’ on Iraq War anniversary due to its ‘complicated legacy’

    04:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All