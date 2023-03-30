Michael Crowley: U.S. not characterizing President Tsai's 'transit' through U.S. as a 'state visit'

New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the impact of Taiwanese President Tsai’s "transit" to the US and the implications it has for US-China relations. "When you have the Taiwanese president coming to the US, yes, it's not a state visit,” Crowley says. “It's not even a visit. It's transiting through, it's stopping on the way to these other locations, which is what is happening here. So again, just part of this very elaborate diplomatic ritual that goes on to preserve the peace essentially, as we try to find some longer term solution.”March 30, 2023