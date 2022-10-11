Michael Crowley: Saudia Arabia 'always' had 'a lot of leverage’ in its relationship with the U.S.

New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley joins Andrea Mitchell to evaluate U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC slashed oil production to keep oil prices up, in effect underwriting Putin’s war in Ukraine. “Saudi Arabia has a lot of leverage, it always has,” says Crowley. “And the US never really takes that step to throw relations into a crisis, even when the Saudis drive us crazy as they often do.”Oct. 11, 2022