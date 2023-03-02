Michael Crowley: Sanctioning China ‘is risky’ but Ukraine is ‘highest priority’ for Biden administration

New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the possibility of putting sanctions on China if they move forward with providing lethal weapons to Russia. “China has a lot of ways they could hit us back economically. So do we want to start getting into an escalating economic confrontation with China? That's going to be a tough decision for the administration to make if China goes forward with arming the Russians, assisting them in that way,” says Crowley. “Ukraine right now is pretty much the highest priority for the Biden administration, so they might be willing to do it, but it is risky.”March 2, 2023