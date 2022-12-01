IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Crowley: ‘In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem’ between the U.S. and France

10:41

NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper, and New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the United States’ relationship with France, as the White House prepares to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state dinner of the Biden presidency. “When there was that very dramatic blow-up over the submarines, because of the deal that the US struck with Australia, also involving Great Britain, which essentially cost France this enormous, multibillion dollar military contract, infuriated the French,” Crowley explains, “that was really worrisome, particularly because Biden came into office determined is one of his top foreign policy priorities, to rebuild relations with Europe.” Now, the relationship is “quite strong,” says Crowley. “In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem.” Dec. 1, 2022

