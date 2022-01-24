IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michael Crowley: Germany and France ‘stand to lose a lot from an economic war with Russia’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Crowley: Germany and France ‘stand to lose a lot from an economic war with Russia’

Jeremy Bash and Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to discuss mixed messages from some NATO and European allies concerning retaliation against potential Russian military action. “Nobody wants a war with Russia, but the Germans and the French stand to lose a lot from an economic war with Russia,” says Crowley. “They don't want to escalate, and that's a problem for the Biden administration.”Jan. 24, 2022

