IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

    10:36

  • Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.

    03:30

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

    09:01

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

    06:25

  • Peter Baker: Journalists on the ground in Ukraine are ‘risking their lives to bring truth home’

    06:03

  • Brennan: ‘Highly concerning’ false claims from Putin could be used as 'basis' for chemical weapons attack

    05:53

  • John Kirby holds firm on no-fly zone opposition: ’It is combat.'

    07:34

  • Red Cross team in Mariupol expecting to ‘run out of water tomorrow’

    03:55

  • UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan

    05:23

  • Jeh Johnson: It is ‘much easier’ for U.S. to ‘become involved’ than to ‘extract’ itself from military conflict

    05:56

  • Alex Crawford: ‘Probably the most wanted man in the world right now is President Zelenskyy’

    06:18

  • Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine

    04:04

  • Lynsey Addario: There’s no ‘justification’ for Russian forces ‘bombing a maternity hospital’

    06:25

  • James Acton: ‘Fukushima' is 'worst case’ for what a Ukrainian nuclear power plant accident ‘could look like’

    03:22

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: ‘Even if we debate the pros & cons’ with Poland over MiGs, ‘this alliance is rock solid’

    06:03

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Russian oligarchs can ‘move,’ ’store,’ and ‘hide’ a lot of money ‘through crypto’

    08:21

  • Rep. Elissa Slotkin: U.S. ban on Russian oil, gas imports ‘deeply affecting’ Americans ‘already’

    04:45

  • Adm. Stavridis: To lose Zelenskyy ‘would be a blow to the heart of Ukrainians’

    09:21

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

04:16

New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley joins Andrea Mitchell to assess why the White House has yet to declare Russian attacks on civilians as war crimes. “The Biden administration is looking for ways to get Putin to de-escalate, to enter a serious negotiations and find some way to end this conflict non militarily, and I think there's concern that labeling him a war criminal would be counterproductive now,” says Crowley. “It's also possible that the administration, perhaps to its credit, wants to really have fine grained, specific evidence they can present with names, dates, and figures.”March 15, 2022

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

    10:36

  • Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.

    03:30

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

    09:01

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

    06:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All