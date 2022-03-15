Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes
04:16
Share this -
copied
New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley joins Andrea Mitchell to assess why the White House has yet to declare Russian attacks on civilians as war crimes. “The Biden administration is looking for ways to get Putin to de-escalate, to enter a serious negotiations and find some way to end this conflict non militarily, and I think there's concern that labeling him a war criminal would be counterproductive now,” says Crowley. “It's also possible that the administration, perhaps to its credit, wants to really have fine grained, specific evidence they can present with names, dates, and figures.”March 15, 2022
Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine
00:59
Now Playing
Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes
04:16
UP NEXT
Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’
10:36
Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.
03:30
Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’
09:01
Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’