Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley joins Andrea Mitchell to assess why the White House has yet to declare Russian attacks on civilians as war crimes. “The Biden administration is looking for ways to get Putin to de-escalate, to enter a serious negotiations and find some way to end this conflict non militarily, and I think there's concern that labeling him a war criminal would be counterproductive now,” says Crowley. “It's also possible that the administration, perhaps to its credit, wants to really have fine grained, specific evidence they can present with names, dates, and figures.”March 15, 2022