Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’

The criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts is a momentous and unprecedented moment in American history. NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell and Chris Jansing to discuss the gravity of this case. “Compared to most of American history, if we do not see this trial with our own eyes and hear with our own ears, what is said about Donald Trump and what is said by the judge, and see this history unfolding we're going to be dependent largely on third party accounts in a media atmosphere in which there are many people who want to protect Donald Trump who will disseminate lie after lie,” says Beschloss.Aug. 3, 2023