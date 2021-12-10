Michael Beschloss: ‘We get to live in a democracy largely because of sacrifices made by Bob Dole’

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the accomplishments of former Kansas Senator Bob Dole’s military and political career. “We get to live in a democracy largely because of sacrifices made by Bob Dole as a hero of World War II and others,” says Beschloss. “Eighty years of service to the United States, one of the great congressional leaders in American history, and someone who stood for bipartisanship and reaching across the aisle.”Dec. 10, 2021