Michael Beschloss points out ‘astounding’ lack of transparency about Trump’s court appearance

NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur to discuss the unprecedented historical significance of a former president being indicted on federal charges. Former President Donald Trump, who faces charges on allegations that he mishandled classified documents, also faces another unprecedented criminal legal battle for a former president in New York. “It’s astounding that there is almost no transparency about this court appearance today,” says Beschloss, explaining the rarity of the situation. “People need to see and hear what’s going on.” June 13, 2023