Michael Beschloss: ‘Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it’

Phil Rucker and Michael Beschloss join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the future of American democracy one year after the January 6th insurrection. “Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it every single minute of every single day,” says Beschloss, who condemns Republican proposals at the state level to allow partisans to override election results, calling such laws a threat to “the fundamental cornerstone of democracy.”Jan. 7, 2022