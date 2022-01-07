Michael Beschloss: ‘Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it’
08:17
Share this -
copied
Phil Rucker and Michael Beschloss join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the future of American democracy one year after the January 6th insurrection. “Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it every single minute of every single day,” says Beschloss, who condemns Republican proposals at the state level to allow partisans to override election results, calling such laws a threat to “the fundamental cornerstone of democracy.”Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Michael Beschloss: ‘Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it’
08:17
UP NEXT
Biden highlights ‘historically low’ unemployment rate in jobs report
07:34
NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: ‘Positive sign that Russia is now willing to sit down and talk’
05:40
McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact'
01:37
Rep. Kinzinger: ‘January six was a dry run for January of 2024’
05:14
Rep. Spanberger: A year after Jan. 6, ‘our democracy continues to be in peril’