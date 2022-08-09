IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump's 'indifference to the law'

    06:46
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

06:46

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss and USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page join Andrea Mitchell to break down the historical significance of the FBI executing a search warrant at the residence of a former president. “You hear a lot of people saying, we have never seen before in history the household of the President of the United States being searched by the FBI,” says Beschloss. “And that is true. But we must never say that without also including the last half of the sentence, which is we've never seen a president behave like Donald Trump with his contempt and indifference to the law.”Aug. 9, 2022

    Michael Beschloss: Mar-a-Lago search was unprecedented, but so was Trump’s ‘indifference to the law’

    06:46
