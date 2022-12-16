IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michael Beschloss: FBI knew 'exactly' who Oswald was, but 'never bothered' to warn Secret Service

    07:16
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Beschloss: FBI knew ‘exactly’ who Oswald was, but ‘never bothered’ to warn Secret Service

07:16

The Biden Administration has released more than 13,000 files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, but thousands more remain secret, despite a 30-year-old law demanding transparency by now. Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell to share what the newly declassified files reveal and what critical questions remain unresolved. Dec. 16, 2022

    Michael Beschloss: FBI knew 'exactly' who Oswald was, but 'never bothered' to warn Secret Service

    07:16
