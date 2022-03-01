IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Beschloss: Biden needs to talk about democracy in ‘existential danger’ of being ‘destroyed’

06:48

Michael Beschloss, David Plouffe, and Stephanie Cutter join Andrea Mitchell to share their expectations for President Biden’s first State of the Union address. “He comes in at an historic moment,” says Beschloss. “I think he's got to talk tonight about the fact that we are all in existential danger of having our democracy and democracies around the world destroyed.” March 1, 2022

Play All