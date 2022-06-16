IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Beschloss: America is ‘divided against ourselves over the basic issue’ of ‘democracy itself’

06:03

Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Hallie Jackson to provide historical context ahead of the January 6 Committee's third day of public hearings. “I’m a little bit worried that people who have not lived for a lot of American history, who haven't studied it, think that this is just a normal thing,” says Beschloss. “We’ve never seen the President tried to wage a coup to overturn an election that he lost,” he explains. “We're divided against ourselves over the basic issue, not of slavery in 1860, but democracy itself. We have never seen anything like that in over two centuries, I'm sad to say.”June 16, 2022

Play All