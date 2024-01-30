MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

The Right to Life, joined by Republican lawmakers, filed a lawsuit asking federal courts to intervene and overturn Michigan’s state constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the effort to protect abortion rights in Michigan. “When you had these anti-abortion Crusaders say that they really wanted this issue just to go back to the states, it shouldn't be a federal issue, it should be a state issue- they didn't really mean it,” Nessel says. “What we're seeing with this United States Court, Supreme Court is that the ends justify the means, and the ends here is ending all abortion rights as we know it and not just stopping there,” Nessel says.Jan. 30, 2024