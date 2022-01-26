Melber: Everyone remembers McConnell's hijacking of Obama's SCOTUS pick. Biden can plan.
MSNBC Chief legal analyst Ari Melber discusses the planned retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, and compares the current political landscape to the one during the failed confirmation of former President Obama's nominee Merrick Garland.Jan. 26, 2022
Why Breyer's retirement could be exactly the political win Biden needs
