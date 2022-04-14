Meghan O’Sullivan: Since the war started, Europe has paid ‘almost $40 billion’ to Russia for oil, gas

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Meghan O’Sullivan joins Andrea Mitchell to break down what effect a Western boycott of Russian energy suppliers would have on Russia, the war in Ukraine, and the world economy. “Just since the war started, Europe has already sent almost $40 billion to Russia for the sale of its oil and gas and other energy,” says O’Sullivan. A European ban on Russian energy imports “would be very significant in terms of cutting off the sum of the revenues” being used as "blood money" to "finance a war in Ukraine that is morally unsustainable," she explains. April 14, 2022