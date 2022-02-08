IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Angus King: Putin ‘clearly’ wants to ‘reconstitute the Soviet Union’

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    Meghan O’Sullivan: Russian use of ‘oil as a weapon’ would impact the U.S.

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Kendall-Taylor: Invading Ukraine would be ‘riskiest’ Putin move ‘in his 22 years in power’

    10:39

  • Rep. Jason Crow: ‘Ukrainians are ready to fight for their country’

    05:34

  • Adm. Stavridis: Scholz will work ‘very hard to send a message of real alignment’ in first White House visit

    09:02

  • Victor Cha: North Korean ICBM base ‘deliberately’ placed near China to deter preemptive strikes

    03:20

  • Marc Morial: Biden needs to ‘balance’ public safety and criminal justice reform

    04:12

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Embassy drawdown done ‘out of an abundance of caution’

    04:02

  • John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot

    09:23

  • Goolsbee: January jobs numbers ‘were blockbuster amazing’

    00:59

  • U.S. intelligence suggests Russia considering 'elaborate' pretext to invade Ukraine

    04:31

  • D.C. Mayor Bowser: ‘The pandemic has had an impact’ on police resources

    06:21

  • Sen. Coons: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘the largest military action in Europe’ since WWII

    04:32

  • Deputy NSA Finer details ‘elaborate’ Russian false flag plans

    08:23

  • Rep. Houlahan: If Ukraine tips, so could ‘the rest of that area and possibly the continent’

    04:34

  • Leaked Afghanistan document concerns Sen. Shaheen

    06:36

  • Sen. Warner: What Putin does next hinges on ‘next 2-3 weeks’

    10:36

  • Chinese espionage more ‘brazen’ and ‘damaging’ than ever before, FBI Director tells Pete Williams

    03:02

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No dispute’ between what U.S. and Ukraine are ‘seeing on the border’

    07:34

  • Linda Greenhouse: Sotomayor faced similar ‘undercutting, backbiting’ as today’s Supreme Court contenders

    04:11

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Meghan O’Sullivan: Russian use of ‘oil as a weapon’ would impact the U.S.

04:41

Former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush Meghan O’Sullivan joins Andrea Mitchell to break down how Russia could wield its influence in the oil market to impact economies in Europe and the U.S. “If Russia decides to use oil as a weapon, that would be something that would affect the United States,” says O’Sullivan. “It would affect the global economy.”Feb. 8, 2022

  • Sen. Angus King: Putin ‘clearly’ wants to ‘reconstitute the Soviet Union’

    06:02
  • Now Playing

    Meghan O’Sullivan: Russian use of ‘oil as a weapon’ would impact the U.S.

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Kendall-Taylor: Invading Ukraine would be ‘riskiest’ Putin move ‘in his 22 years in power’

    10:39

  • Rep. Jason Crow: ‘Ukrainians are ready to fight for their country’

    05:34

  • Adm. Stavridis: Scholz will work ‘very hard to send a message of real alignment’ in first White House visit

    09:02

  • Victor Cha: North Korean ICBM base ‘deliberately’ placed near China to deter preemptive strikes

    03:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All