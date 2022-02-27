Meghan O’Sullivan: ‘A lot at stake’ with oil markets for Russia and the West
Former Deputy National Security Advisor Meghan O’Sullivan joins Andrea Mitchell to break down how sanctions may impact Putin’s next steps. “I do think there’s a lot at stake both for the West and for Russia when it comes to oil markets,” O’Sullivan says. She adds, “We should continue to see quite a bit of turbulence.”Feb. 27, 2022
