McQuade: Maxwell guilty verdict shows public is ‘ready to find perpetrators of sexual abuse guilty at trial’

Barbara McQuade and NBC’s Kathy Park join Alison Morris to discuss the guilty verdict in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial that could put the Epstein conspirator behind bars for life, and the precedent that this outcome sets for future abuse cases. “It has been very difficult for survivors to even have the courage to come forward knowing that they're going to be re-victimized on the stand,” says McQuade. “Perhaps this has been a teachable moment and we have seen an evolution in the public such that they are now ready to find perpetrators of sexual abuse guilty at trial.”Dec. 30, 2021