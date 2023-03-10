McQuade: It's a 'tremendous undertaking' to invite a former president to testify before a grand jury

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, Politico analyst Susan Del Percio, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and Politico White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels join Andrea Mitchell after former President Trump was invited to appear before the grand jury in the Manhattan district attorney’s hush-money probe. “It’s a tremendous undertaking to invite a former president to come in and testify before a grand jury, and it’s not a step anyone would take lightly,” McQuade explains. “That says to me that not only are they at the end, but the charges are very likely to be filed.” March 10, 2023

