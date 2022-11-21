IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes

02:45

Barbara McQuade tells Andrea Mitchell that Merrick Garland’s decision to name special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s Trump probes will allow this work to “endure” beyond the Biden administration. She says, “I don't think Merrick Garland would have taken this step unless he believed that there was substantial evidence and a very real likelihood that someone was going to have to make a tough decision about this.” Nov. 21, 2022

