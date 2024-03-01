McFaul: Navalny funeral attendees ‘can expect’ threats of jail time, ‘that is incredible bravery’

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was attended by a crowd of thousands ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated re-election this month. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who is a close friend of Navalny and his family, joins Ana Cabrera to discuss. “Everybody who's there is being photographed. They can expect, they can be threatened with years of going to jail for being on TV with us right now. That is incredible bravery,” McFaul says. “I think Putin decided he had to kill him because he still feared Navalny. I mean think about it, why would he need to do this if he didn't fear what Navalny and his ideas represented that threatened Putin's autocratic regime.”March 1, 2024