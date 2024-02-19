McFaul: It’s ‘hard’ for Navalnaya to fight Putin but Congress has ‘something right in front of them’

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has vowed to carry on his legacy and fight against the oppressive rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Jonathan Lemire, former Supreme NATO Allied Commander James Stavridis, and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul to discuss. “If she were on this show with us right now, you know what she would be talking about? She'd be talking about what you all just were talking about: this aid bill to Ukraine,” McFaul says. “Putin is a killer. Putin killed her husband, and every day he is killing people on the Ukrainian battlefield. And if we want to stop that, if we want to fight evil, that's the word she would use, you have to do something. And it's hard for her. She doesn't know what to do. But members of Congress have something right in front of them that they can do.”Feb. 19, 2024