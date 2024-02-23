IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
McFaul: ‘Every day that Putin’s army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions’
Feb. 23, 2024

  • Daniels: AI deepfakes mean ‘interfering in elections’ can happen ‘right here in our own backyard’

    McFaul: ‘Every day that Putin’s army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions’

    Vance: New AL embryo ruling creating ‘uncertainty,’ ‘really a chill on what women can access’

  • Parker: Fertility issue is not partisan, ‘it doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican’

  • Novikov: Russian advances in Ukraine are ‘a direct reflection’ of U.S. inaction

  • Pinkas: Ceasefire in Gaza without ‘toppling Hamas’ would leave Netanyahu with ‘nothing to show for’

  • UNHCR Rep on Ukrainian refugees returning home: “The main obstacle to return is safety and security”

  • Engel: Detention of Russian-American seems politically motivated,’ ‘a move by Russia to show power’

  • Zygar: Navalny said it’s ‘crucial not to lose the next opportunity to make Russia a democracy’

  • Siddiqui: Haley campaign can’t ‘point to a state’ they can win, time is not on Haley’s side

  • Ukrainian documentarian: Ukraine is ‘a humanitarian catastrophe,’ but ‘a bargaining chip for some’

  • Amb. Markarova: U.S. has to ‘be bold,’ ‘sanction all Russian banks,’ to stop Russian ‘war crimes’

  • German Foreign Minister: ‘Is it not our obligation to provide this humanitarian assistance’ in Gaza?

  • VP Harris: ‘This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action’

  • McFaul: It’s ‘hard’ for Navalnaya to fight Putin but Congress has ‘something right in front of them’

  • Trump's hush money trial in New York to begin March 25

  • Chuck Rosenberg: Willis should ‘consider removing herself’ from Georgia election interference case

  • Alon Pinkas: ‘Call it what you want,’ a Gaza ceasefire deal ‘would end the war the way we know it’

  • Sen. Kaine: Turner's warning of a threat is ‘cryptic,’ ‘he hasn’t indicated what he’s referring to’

  • Lemire: ‘Real concerns’ about ‘what the US really stands for’ if congress fails to pass foreign aid

Andrea Mitchell Reports

McFaul: 'Every day that Putin's army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions'

President Biden says the more than 500 new sanctions the U.S. levied on Russia are meant to serve as a consequence for Putin’s “aggression abroad and repression at home.” Peter Alexander is joined by Kelly O’Donnell, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, and Alexander Vindman, former NSC Director for European Affairs, to discuss. “Why does it take an event like the assassination of Mr. Navalny to do these sanctions? These could have been done two years ago, and I think we need to change our mentality about sanctions. Every day that Putin's army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions,” McFaul says. “We're facing a second year anniversary, we have not done enough to help Ukraine, to help avoid U.S. involvement, U.S. troops eventually facing another war in Europe,” Vindman adds.Feb. 23, 2024

