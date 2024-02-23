McFaul: ‘Every day that Putin’s army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions’

President Biden says the more than 500 new sanctions the U.S. levied on Russia are meant to serve as a consequence for Putin’s “aggression abroad and repression at home.” Peter Alexander is joined by Kelly O’Donnell, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, and Alexander Vindman, former NSC Director for European Affairs, to discuss. “Why does it take an event like the assassination of Mr. Navalny to do these sanctions? These could have been done two years ago, and I think we need to change our mentality about sanctions. Every day that Putin's army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions,” McFaul says. “We're facing a second year anniversary, we have not done enough to help Ukraine, to help avoid U.S. involvement, U.S. troops eventually facing another war in Europe,” Vindman adds.Feb. 23, 2024