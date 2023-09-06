IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

    04:35

  • GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

    09:43

  • Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’

    05:38

  • Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un

    06:22

  • ‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference

    06:21

  • Capitol physician: No evidence McConnell had stroke or seizure disorder

    01:37

  • Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

    00:26

  • With unemployment down, ‘prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford’ essentials

    05:38

  • Mom of TN school shooting survivor feels ‘stabbed in the back’ by legislature’s lack of gun reform

    05:06

  • The nation will be watching Trump’s Fulton County case ‘day after day’ in ‘the thick of an election’

    07:19

  • Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:58

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit

    06:40

  • FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because ‘congress is not doing its job’

    02:04

  • Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is “a victory for our democracy”

    05:34

  • Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    03:29

  • Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

    05:41

  • Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

    06:42

  • Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC

    04:06

  • Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land

    04:33

Andrea Mitchell Reports

McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

05:40

After the Capitol's attending physician released a letter via Senator Mitch McConnell’s office yesterday saying there was no evidence McConnell had a seizure or stroke. GOP senators have voiced support, but at least one shares his skepticism. Ryan Nobles and Eugene Daniels join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the latest on Capitol Hill, as a government shutdown looms. “McConnell is one of the key negotiators as one of the four leaders of both the House and Senate and someone who right before he experienced that steering spell in Kentucky had made it clear that he saw the budget process much differently than his Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives, specifically, the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy,” Nobles says. “There is a lot of concern as to what it means for the future of these negotiations in the short term and then the long-term prospects of leadership in the United States Senate.”Sept. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

    04:35

  • GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

    09:43

  • Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’

    05:38

  • Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un

    06:22

  • ‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All