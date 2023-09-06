McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

After the Capitol's attending physician released a letter via Senator Mitch McConnell’s office yesterday saying there was no evidence McConnell had a seizure or stroke. GOP senators have voiced support, but at least one shares his skepticism. Ryan Nobles and Eugene Daniels join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the latest on Capitol Hill, as a government shutdown looms. “McConnell is one of the key negotiators as one of the four leaders of both the House and Senate and someone who right before he experienced that steering spell in Kentucky had made it clear that he saw the budget process much differently than his Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives, specifically, the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy,” Nobles says. “There is a lot of concern as to what it means for the future of these negotiations in the short term and then the long-term prospects of leadership in the United States Senate.”Sept. 6, 2023