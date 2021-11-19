IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

McCarthy, eyeing speakership, feels ‘pressure’ to bolster standing with right-wing

06:52

Michael Steele, Susan Page, and Phil Rucker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s record-breaking House Floor speech, the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and the future of the Republican Party. “I think increasingly you’re going to see Republicans feel pressure to stand with people like Gosar and like Marjorie Taylor Green,” says Rucker. “They speak for that really impassioned and important minority block within the Republican electorate.”Nov. 19, 2021

