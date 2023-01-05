IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McCarthy appears to lose seventh vote for speaker

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority

    03:52

  • Chuck Todd: Kevin McCarthy’s ‘biggest problem’ is ‘he fast-tracked to leadership’

    04:23

  • McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker

    02:25

  • Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

    09:55

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’

    05:44

  • ‘It was horrifying’: Dr. Joseph Sakran assesses Damar Hamlin’s collapse and condition

    03:35

  • McCarthy appears to lose first vote to become speaker

    01:53

  • 'She made a big turn' Nicholas Confessore on the evolution of Rep. Elise Stefanik

    04:38

  • 'His blood was running cold' Carol Leonnig on Capitol Police chief's reflections on Jan. 6

    05:21

  • 'All of this...is about weakening the Speaker' Brendan Buck on House leadership struggle

    10:12

  • 'Her legacy will never be equaled.' Andrea Mitchell remembers Barbara Walters

    03:59

  • 'A moment for collaboration' What China's COVID surge means for the world

    05:18

  • 'That was a surprise' What we learned from Trump's revealed tax returns

    05:22

  • 'He wants the Ukrainians to give up.' Putin and Ukraine see different endings to war

    04:02

  • Donell Harvin: Jan 6 exec summary leaves “glaring omission,” makes no mention of sergeant at arms

    13:09

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘A stalemate is not a good option for Putin’

    08:19

  • Jan. 6 committee releases Cassidy Hutchinson transcript

    01:42

  • Sen. Murphy: New aid package solidifies a ‘remarkable partnership’ between the U.S. and Ukraine.

    05:11

  • Kirby: 'Diplomacy will be part and parcel of what's discussed today' between Biden & Zelenskyy

    08:58

Andrea Mitchell Reports

McCarthy appears to lose seventh vote for speaker

01:39

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appears to have lost the seventh vote for speaker of the House after several Republicans continued to vote for Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. NBC's Garrett Haake reports on ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill.Jan. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    McCarthy appears to lose seventh vote for speaker

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority

    03:52

  • Chuck Todd: Kevin McCarthy’s ‘biggest problem’ is ‘he fast-tracked to leadership’

    04:23

  • McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker

    02:25

  • Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

    09:55

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’

    05:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All