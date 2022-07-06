Mayor Rotering: 'We have a handbook for mayors after a mass shooting. That's ridiculous.'

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering joins Andrea Mitchell to share how the Illinois city is recovering from a deadly shooting that occurred during their annual Fourth of July parade. "I've heard from so many mayors who have gone through this very experience. They've sent me the handbook that is said to mayors post mass shootings," says Rotering. "What does this say about us as a country? We have a handbook for mayors after a mass shooting. That's ridiculous.” Calling for legislative action, Rotering adds, “This is a nonsense way to operate a country. We need better from our national leaders, we just do.” July 6, 2022