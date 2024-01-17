IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

06:03

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is meeting with families of hostages being held by Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza. Maya Roman, whose relative Carmel Gat remains in captivity, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the hostage situation has impacted her family and what more needs to be done to bring the hostages home. “We know from the hostages that were released that she's alive. She was held with a couple of teenage boys, who told us she's held in quite difficult conditions. But they also said that she was helping them deal with captivity, that she taught them yoga and meditation, helped them keep a journal. And that's who she is; she's an occupational therapist,” Maya tells Andrea. “But we are very concerned because they were released and taken from there. And we're afraid that she was left there all alone. So since that day, we've been holding yoga events in her honor in Hostage Square and also here. But we're very much concerned, and time is not on our side.”Jan. 17, 2024

    Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03
