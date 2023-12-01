John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’04:01
Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court08:50
Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion02:12
Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’04:16
Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’05:03
Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’05:54
Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’06:50
Sen. Durbin: Gaza hospitals should be ‘protected’ from the conflict and run by a neutral party06:37
Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us06:18
Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’03:19
Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack10:44
Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’04:35
Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’03:43
Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’05:21
ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’08:29
Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending04:36
Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank06:23
ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’05:36
Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'09:55
Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’07:01
