Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

Hamas released dozens of hostages in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israel. Among the hostages released was Yarden Roman-Gat, who handed her daughter Geffen off to her husband so they could escape before being taken during the Oct. 7 attack. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Maya Roman, Yarden’s cousin, to recount her reunion with her family. “It started with a phone conversation when Yarden got to Israel. She called us on the phone. We had woken Geffen up not that long before, and Geffen was already ecstatic,” Maya tells Andrea. “At the hospital, they were both so happy, and you can see that amazing, amazing photo of them. I was actually waiting at the sidelines kind of to lead the nuclear family to have some time together and then after a few minutes, Geffen came running towards me and the rest of the family, you know, yelling, ‘Mommy's back you have to come, you have to come see mommy. Mommy's back. And it was just, after all this time, you know, a moment of total joy, which was just well deserved for both of them and for the rest of the family. And I hope that all the families will get to have that.”Dec. 1, 2023