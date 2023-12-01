IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01

  • Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

    08:50

  • Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

    02:12
  • Now Playing

    Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’

    05:03

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

    05:54

  • Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’

    06:50

  • Sen. Durbin: Gaza hospitals should be ‘protected’ from the conflict and run by a neutral party

    06:37

  • Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us

    06:18

  • Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’

    03:19

  • Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

    10:44

  • Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

    04:35

  • Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

    03:43

  • Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

    05:21

  • ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’

    08:29

  • Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

    04:36

  • Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

    06:23

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

    05:36

  • Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

    09:55

  • Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’

    07:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

04:16

Hamas released dozens of hostages in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israel. Among the hostages released was Yarden Roman-Gat, who handed her daughter Geffen off to her husband so they could escape before being taken during the Oct. 7 attack. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Maya Roman, Yarden’s cousin, to recount her reunion with her family. “It started with a phone conversation when Yarden got to Israel. She called us on the phone. We had woken Geffen up not that long before, and Geffen was already ecstatic,” Maya tells Andrea. “At the hospital, they were both so happy, and you can see that amazing, amazing photo of them. I was actually waiting at the sidelines kind of to lead the nuclear family to have some time together and then after a few minutes, Geffen came running towards me and the rest of the family, you know, yelling, ‘Mommy's back you have to come, you have to come see mommy. Mommy's back. And it was just, after all this time, you know, a moment of total joy, which was just well deserved for both of them and for the rest of the family. And I hope that all the families will get to have that.”Dec. 1, 2023

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01

  • Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

    08:50

  • Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

    02:12
  • Now Playing

    Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’

    05:03

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

    05:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All