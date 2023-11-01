IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’

    Maya Roman: ‘All I can do is hope’ everyone is ‘doing everything they can’ to get hostages released

    GOP Rep. Ken Buck announces he will not run for re-election

  • ‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

  • Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel humanitarian pause in Gaza, ‘we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.’

  • Netanyahu Advisor: ‘Most important thing’ is to ‘rid Gaza of Hamas’ for ‘a better future’

  • Alon Pinkas: ‘Israel has not defined’ the ‘overarching political objective’ for the invasion of Gaza

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC personally delivers aid to ensure it ‘actually goes to’ people ‘that need it’

  • Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

  • Israeli gov. spox: Israel must protect citizens and ‘make sure that the fuel does not reach Hamas’

  • Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

  • ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

  • Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

  • Maine’s Sen. King: shooting is ‘one of the darkest days I can remember,’ ‘an incredible shock to us’

  • Lewiston journalist: ‘Quiet shock’ turned to ‘anger,’ ‘worry and frustration’ as manhunt continues

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘We have a sickness in this country around gun violence,’ ‘a uniquely American problem’

  • Mark Regev: Hamas is ‘blood thirsty, extremist organization,’ has no concern for ‘harming the innocent’

  • Coppins: ‘What we’re seeing on the House floor’ is ‘a symptom of a deeply rotten political system’

  • Jordanian Foreign Minister: ‘War will not secure Israelis’ or Palestinians; ‘enough is enough’

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘very surprised’ if Israel doesn’t launch offensive before ‘end of the month’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Maya Roman: ‘All I can do is hope’ everyone is ‘doing everything they can’ to get hostages released

Maya Roman, whose cousin Yarden was kidnapped by Hamas in the October 7 attack, is meeting with senators on Capitol Hill to lobby for U.S. action to secure the release of the hostages. She joins Andrea Mitchell to share the struggles her family has faced since the attack. “All I can do is hope that everyone who was involved remembers that those are our loved ones there and really are doing everything they can to bring them back to us,” Roman tells Andrea. Regarding her cousin’s three-year-old daughter, she adds, “You can tell that she's going through something that no child should have to go through. She sometimes cries out for her mom and sometimes doesn't mention her at all because she feels that, you know, it's not safe to talk about yet. So, she's amazing, and in many ways, she keeps us all going.”Nov. 1, 2023

