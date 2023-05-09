Maya MacGuineas: Debt limit battle shows that ‘art of negotiating seems to be lost in Washington’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget Maya MacGuineas joins Andrea Mitchell to preview President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling meeting. “I think Republicans should be focusing on getting sensible savings, but a short term debt ceiling increase makes absolute sense,” MacGuineas says. “It makes the negotiating timeline easier all around, and you could do it in return for something like not spending the unobligated Covid money. That I think would make sense. And doing it on a parallel track lets both sides talk about it the way they want to. That's part of the art of negotiating seems to be lost in Washington these days.”May 9, 2023

