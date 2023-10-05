Matt Gaetz is ‘one of the least popular members of Congress,’ but ‘can’t be dismissed’

Two House Republicans have announced their candidacy to replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led the effort to oust him. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Eugene Daniels and Susan Page to discuss how McCarthy’s replacement can govern in a deeply divided GOP. “He is one of the least popular members of Congress, and yet he is the first person in history to manage to oust the Speaker of the House. So for an unpopular guy, he's managed to do a pretty big thing,” Page says of Gaetz. “And it can't be dismissed because he heralded enough forces around him to have this result this time.”Oct. 5, 2023