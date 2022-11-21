Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

More than 15,000 people have been arrested in Iran for protests that began in September when a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in police custody. Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad tells Andrea Mitchell, “Iran is the only country that people are clearly celebrating the loss of its national team, because the football national team representing the dictatorship in World Cup.” She notes that “more than 50 children got killed so far in uprising in Iran.” Nov. 21, 2022