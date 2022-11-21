IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • White House pardons two lucky turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

    04:10

  • McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

    04:43

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

    07:13

  • David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

    07:10

  • Kristen Welker previews the White House wedding for Biden's eldest grandchild

    04:52

  • Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

    06:02

  • Sen. Coons: Russian aggression ‘directly or indirectly the cause’ of deadly blast in Poland

    07:08

  • Panetta: ‘Not surprised’ by Poland blast amid Russia’s ‘random missile attacks’ on Ukraine

    06:17

  • Poland, NATO say missile strike was not Russian attack

    03:44

  • Maria Hinojosa: ‘Latinos and Latinas are the second-largest voting cohort in the United States’

    04:21

  • Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’

    04:34

  • House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel

    03:39

  • Rep. Clyburn feels the same as he did in 2020: Biden is what America 'needs at this present moment’

    09:27

  • David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

    06:12

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena

    05:01

  • David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

    06:12

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

03:11

More than 15,000 people have been arrested in Iran for protests that began in September when a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in police custody. Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad tells Andrea Mitchell, “Iran is the only country that people are clearly celebrating the loss of its national team, because the football national team representing the dictatorship in World Cup.” She notes that “more than 50 children got killed so far in uprising in Iran.” Nov. 21, 2022

  • White House pardons two lucky turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

    04:10

  • McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

    04:43

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

    07:13

  • David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

    07:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All