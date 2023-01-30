Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned

The Justice Department has charged three men with attempting to assassinate prominent Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad on U.S. soil. Alinejad joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the case and what international communities should be doing to help the Iranian people. “I want the Biden administration to lay out their policy toward the Islamic Republic, because look, at the same time they sanctioned the killers, the Islamic Republic, some of the clerics, revolutionary guards, but the next day they go and negotiate with the same murderers” says Masih.Jan. 30, 2023