Masih Alinejad: ‘A little bit of hair’ is the reason Amini was ‘murdered by morality police’

Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to the murder of 22-year old Mahsa Amini that sparked an outbreak of historic protests across Iran. “My heart is broken. Mahsa Amini was not even unveiled. A little bit of her hair was visible. Can you believe that? I repeat myself. A bit of hair, actually, is the reason that Mahsa was murdered by morality police,” says Alinejad. “This is like the Berlin Wall. If we cut this wall down, then the Islamic Republic won't exist. That is why it's different because clearly Iranian women are chanting against the dictators and that scares the regime. That is why they open fire on innocent people.” Sept. 23, 2022