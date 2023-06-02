Mary McCord: Unrealistic that DOJ would ‘avoid’ legal action against Trump through 2024 election

NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett and former acting assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Department of Justice Mary McCord join Andrea Mitchell to react to the Justice Department closing its probe into former Vice President Mike Pence for mishandling classified documents and look at how that case compares to the probe into former President Trump. “I don't think it's realistic to think that the DOJ would avoid, from here on out through the 2024 election, taking any kind of legal action against Trump or those in his inner circle,” says McCord. “You're going to potentially have a lot of cases trying to get through trial before the election and so that's where I think it could get complicated.”June 2, 2023