Mary Carillo: Djokovic’s unvaccinated status affects ‘his legacy’

NBC’s Mary Carillo joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the possibility that Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open as the French Sports Ministry says they will not make any exceptions for his vaccination status. “Ever since COVID hit he has not been vaccinated. That's just been a source of endless, endless frustration. He's been so incredibly ambiguous to us, to all of the people who follow tennis about whether or not he's been vaccinated. Now we know he hasn't been,” says Carillo. “I think it affects people's perception, his legacy, this is not the first time that Novak Djokovic has done things to polarize people.”Jan. 17, 2022