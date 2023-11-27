Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Amid celebrations for those released by Hamas begin, anxious family members remain on edge waiting for those who are still being held. NBC’s former Tel Aviv bureau chief Martin Fletcher joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his story, after six of his family members were released from captivity this weekend, but one was not. “It's this roller coaster of emotions, this manic depressive state that the country of Israel is in at the moment, you know, bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow,” Fletcher tells Andrea. “This is really a difficult time, in a way, for somebody like me, you know, on the one hand, there's a professional journalistic need, if you like, to find out what's going on, you know, this is news, but it's also family and it's also damaged people.”Nov. 27, 2023

