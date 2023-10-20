Martin Fletcher: ‘Don’t give up on hostages,’ as his own family is now among the released

NBC News has confirmed that two American hostages held by Hamas have been released. Former NBC News correspondent and Tel Aviv Bureau Chief Martin Fletcher joins Andrea Mitchell to share his personal story, before he learned that the two hostages released were his relatives. “I only found out yesterday that two of my wife's family are indeed among the hostages,” Martin told Andrea. “The message is, please keep paying attention to our dilemma, to our situation, don't give up on the hostages.”Oct. 20, 2023