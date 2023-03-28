Martin Fletcher: 'Complicated situation in Israel' is all about defending democracy, not religion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former NBC News Tel Aviv Bureau Chief Martin Fletcher, author of “Teachers: The Ones I Can’t Forget,” joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the situation in Israel where thousands are protesting Prime Minister Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul, which Netanyahu announced he will delay until after the Passover holidays. “This is not a battle between the secular and the religious. That's the wrong way to look at it,” says Fletcher. “This is a fight between those people who want to defend democracy, and there are plenty of people on the right, members of Likud, who understand that so they're demonstrating in the streets, too. This is a very complicated situation in Israel.”March 28, 2023

