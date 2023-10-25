IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

  • ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

  • Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

  • Maine’s Sen. King: shooting is ‘one of the darkest days I can remember,’ ‘an incredible shock to us’

  • Lewiston journalist: ‘Quiet shock’ turned to ‘anger,’ ‘worry and frustration’ as manhunt continues

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘We have a sickness in this country around gun violence,’ ‘a uniquely American problem’

    Mark Regev: Hamas is ‘blood thirsty, extremist organization,’ has no concern for ‘harming the innocent’

    Coppins: ‘What we’re seeing on the House floor’ is ‘a symptom of a deeply rotten political system’

  • Jordanian Foreign Minister: ‘War will not secure Israelis’ or Palestinians; ‘enough is enough’

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘very surprised’ if Israel doesn’t launch offensive before ‘end of the month’

  • Fmr. Consul Gen. Pinkas: ‘if they’re smart,’ Israel will ‘pause air strikes’ for aid to enter Gaza

  • House GOP picks Rep. Tom Emmer as next speaker candidate

  • ‘Iran is testing’ U.S. military with attacks, ‘our deterrence is based on our ability to respond’

  • Amount of aid entering Gaza is ‘completely inadequate,’ aid organizations say ‘we need more trucks’

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb.: ‘We are indebted to’ the U.S., must ‘ take America's interests into account’

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘I personally do not think the Israelis have an option but’ to ‘destroy Hamas’

  • Martin Fletcher: ‘Don’t give up on hostages,’ as his own family is now among the released

  • Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

  • Jim Jordan falls short in third vote for House speaker

  • Reps. Lawler and Moskowitz: Empowering McHenry is ‘critically important’ to getting out of ‘rut’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Mark Regev: Hamas is ‘blood thirsty, extremist organization,’ has no concern for ‘harming the innocent’

Israel is now calling on the UN Secretary General to resign over comments he made at the Security Council Tuesday. Current advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu Mark Regev and joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on if Israel can afford escalating tensions with the UN and how a potential pause of airstrikes could affect aid and the release of hostages. “They should all be released immediately and unconditionally and pending that the Red Cross should be able to visit them the Red Cross has asked repeatedly to be able to visit them and Hamas, of course has refused,” Regev tells Andrea. “We believe that Hamas is not going to release anyone for humanitarian reasons. It's a blood thirsty, extremist organization that has no qualms whatsoever about harming the innocent.” Oct. 25, 2023

