Mark Regev: Hamas is ‘blood thirsty, extremist organization,’ has no concern for ‘harming the innocent’

Israel is now calling on the UN Secretary General to resign over comments he made at the Security Council Tuesday. Current advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu Mark Regev and joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on if Israel can afford escalating tensions with the UN and how a potential pause of airstrikes could affect aid and the release of hostages. “They should all be released immediately and unconditionally and pending that the Red Cross should be able to visit them the Red Cross has asked repeatedly to be able to visit them and Hamas, of course has refused,” Regev tells Andrea. “We believe that Hamas is not going to release anyone for humanitarian reasons. It's a blood thirsty, extremist organization that has no qualms whatsoever about harming the innocent.” Oct. 25, 2023