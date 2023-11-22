IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’

07:01

After nine hours of deliberations, the Israeli government voted to approve a hostage deal that would include a four-day pause in the fighting, more humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the release of hostages in phases in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israel. Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.K., and advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mark Regev joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the deal. “The basis of the agreement is there's a secession or pause in the violence for the duration of those four days, that has been agreed to and Hamas has committed itself to that. And if that is violated that's a major problem,” Regev tells Andrea. “Of course, they have committed to release 50 people, and that is their commitment, that is their obligation and that's what we're expecting.”Nov. 22, 2023

