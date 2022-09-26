Mark Murray: The Dobbs decision has 'changed the entire midterm landscape'

Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, NBC’s Mark Murray, Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker, and former Republican Congressman David Jolly join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the “entire midterm landscape” has changed since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. “When it comes to the governor's races that we're watching, abortion is a an issue in which you have real effect,” Murray explains. Richards adds, “Two groups of voters are highly motivated now: women who don't always vote in midterm elections, but are so upset about what's happened. And then, of course, a critical swing in independent women voters.” Sept. 26, 2022