Andrea Mitchell Reports

Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'

05:12

NBC's Mark Murray, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, and former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to assess the continued Republican support for Herschel Walker despite the allegations against him involving the “fundamental Republican issue” of abortion. Mark Murray says it’s “jarring” to see Republicans overcoming their beliefs about abortion, which apply not only to their “own personal lives but what others should do,” to say “even if it did happen, we’re still supporting Herschel Walker.” He notes that the support of that decision “has a lot of Democrats asking, 'Well, if that choice was good for Herschel Walker, why isn't that choice good for millions of Americans?’”Oct. 10, 2022

