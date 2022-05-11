IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Mark Murray: Republican primary results in Nebraska, West Virginia show how Trump ‘has changed this party’

08:02

Mark Murray, Yamiche Alcindor, and Phil Rucker join Andrea Mitchell to dissect the results of Nebraska and West Virginia’s Republican primaries, breaking down how Trump’s endorsement factored into the votes. “Charles Herbster ended up finishing second in that Republican primary, but came within really three percentage points of being able to win. And this was somebody who had been charged credibly have multiple groping allegations,” says Murray. “Donald Trump, he's going to continue to lose races. But the way he has changed this party, to me, is what really stands out.”May 11, 2022

