Mark Meadows, ‘at the heart of the storm’ of insurrection, faces contempt vote
Barbara McQuade, Ashley Parker, and Lanhee Chen join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the January 6th committee’s upcoming criminal contempt vote over Mark Meadows’ refusal to testify after releasing a report supporting possible contempt charges. “I don't know if this is to force him to the table or to punish him,” says McQuade. “But I do think that that report demonstrates that he was really at the heart of the storm here and has a lot of information that could be valuable to the committee.”Dec. 13, 2021
