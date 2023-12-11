Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

New reporting from The New York TImes details how Israeli officials approved the transfer of millions of dollars in aid to Hamas from Qatar in an effort to deter an attack on Israel like the one that occurred on Oct. 7. Richard Engel and Mark Mazzetti, one of the correspondents covering the story, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Over years, the Netanyahu government – but not just Netanyahu, it was military and intelligence leaders – had this collective judgment that Hamas was neither capable nor interested in doing the large scale attack we ended up seeing on October 7,” Mazzetti tells Andrea. “They allowed millions, even billions of dollars to come in from Qatar to the Gaza Strip, some for humanitarian reasons, some for paying salaries to various government functions, which now intelligence officials assess likely were used to help plan and fund this type of attack on October 7. So it was counterintuitive that on one hand, Israel is bashing Qatar and others are bashing Qatar for funding Hamas, and yet they’re blessing these secret payments, even encouraging them.”Dec. 11, 2023